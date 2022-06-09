11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Applied UV AUVI stock rose 55.4% to $2.75 during Thursday's regular session. Applied UV's stock is trading at a volume of 112.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 5730.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.6 million.

shares moved upwards by 26.68% to $2.19. Trading volume for View's stock is 11.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 413.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.7 million. AeroClean Technologies AERC shares rose 21.56% to $11.22. The current volume of 35.9 million shares is 864.4% of AeroClean Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $155.7 million.

shares rose 14.62% to $2.9. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 226.2K, which is 331.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million. HyreCar HYRE stock increased by 9.02% to $1.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 223.8K shares, making up 137.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.

Losers

Satellogic SATL shares fell 23.3% to $5.07 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Satellogic's stock is trading at a volume of 259.3K, which is 116.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.0 million.

shares decreased by 18.45% to $2.15. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 152.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $499.2 million. Skillsoft SKIL shares fell 17.07% to $5.26. The current volume of 927.9K shares is 209.4% of Skillsoft's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $858.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock fell 16.51% to $11.28. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 384.8K shares, making up 57.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. Aurora Innovation AUR stock declined by 16.24% to $2.6. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.8 million, which is 136.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.

Energy Focus EFOI shares declined by 14.64% to $2.3. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 138.9% of Energy Focus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.

