12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 8, 2022 5:58 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX shares increased by 9.2% to $0.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals's trading volume hit 193.4K shares by close, accounting for 15.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX stock rose 7.1% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ELOX shares rose 6.45% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
  • Biocept BIOC shares rose 6.25% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP stock increased by 5.69% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $38.7 million.
  • Durect DRRX shares increased by 5.45% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.7 million.

Losers

  • Landos Biopharma LABP shares fell 12.6% to $0.9 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock fell 8.91% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $242.7 million.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN shares declined by 7.38% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $32.1 million.
  • Calithera Biosciences CALA stock decreased by 6.5% to $0.22. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.8K shares, which is 2.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock decreased by 6.03% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • ProPhase Labs PRPH stock declined by 4.95% to $10.77. The company's market cap stands at $168.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

