Why Limoneira Company Shares Are Rising Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 8, 2022 10:32 AM | 1 min read

Limoneira Company LMNR shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

Limoneira reported quarterly earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 7 cents by 42.86 percent. This is unchanged from the same period last year. The company also reported quarterly sales of $46.75 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $48.32 million by 3%. This is a 3.6% increase over sales of $45.13 million in the same period last year.

Among the highlights for the company, operating income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 increased to $2.6 million, compared to operating income of $2.4 million in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.

See Also: Why Novavax Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Limoneira Company is an agribusiness company.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Limoneira Company has a 52-week high of $20.74 and a 52-week low of $10.44.

