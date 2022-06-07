11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Taboola.com TBLA shares rose 6.1% to $3.28 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $691.7 million.

The9 NCTY shares rose 6.02% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares rose 5.84% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock rose 4.01% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $67.3 million.

Wejo Gr WEJO stock moved upwards by 3.73% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.1 million.

Losers

Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares declined by 5.5% to $8.08 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 474.7K shares come close, making up 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million.

Innovid CTV shares decreased by 4.94% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.0 million.

Insignia Systems ISIG shares declined by 4.66% to $8.4. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock decreased by 4.11% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $580.4 million.

Society Pass SOPA stock decreased by 4.1% to $2.34. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 107.3K shares, which is 3.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.6 million.

National CineMedia NCMI shares fell 3.01% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.

