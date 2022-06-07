8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

36KR Holdings KRKR stock increased by 13.0% to $1.04 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 420.1K shares, making up 312.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock increased by 12.68% to $7.55. Trading volume for Redbox Entertainment's stock is 16.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 101.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.

Losers

Wejo Gr WEJO shares fell 15.5% to $2.12 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Wejo Gr's stock is 317.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 116.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.6 million.

Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS shares fell 13.8% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 109.5K, which is 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock decreased by 13.69% to $6.78. As of 13:30 EST, AdTheorent Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 237.5K, which is 97.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.0 million.

DHI Group DHX shares decreased by 13.17% to $5.83. DHI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 998.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 299.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.5 million.

Starry Group Holdings STRY shares fell 12.62% to $6.65. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 725.5K shares, making up 126.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Reservoir Media RSVR shares declined by 11.15% to $6.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 108.1K, which is 105.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.2 million.

