ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 7, 2022 1:46 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • 36KR Holdings KRKR stock increased by 13.0% to $1.04 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 420.1K shares, making up 312.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock increased by 12.68% to $7.55. Trading volume for Redbox Entertainment's stock is 16.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 101.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.

Losers

  • Wejo Gr WEJO shares fell 15.5% to $2.12 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Wejo Gr's stock is 317.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 116.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.6 million.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS shares fell 13.8% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 109.5K, which is 9.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
  • AdTheorent Holding ADTH stock decreased by 13.69% to $6.78. As of 13:30 EST, AdTheorent Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 237.5K, which is 97.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $581.0 million.
  • DHI Group DHX shares decreased by 13.17% to $5.83. DHI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 998.1K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 299.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $285.5 million.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY shares fell 12.62% to $6.65. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 725.5K shares, making up 126.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Reservoir Media RSVR shares declined by 11.15% to $6.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 108.1K, which is 105.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMIntraday UpdateMarketsMovers