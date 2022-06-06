12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Yumanity Therapeutics YMTX stock rose 31.3% to $1.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Yumanity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 44.6 million, which is 9904.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million.

stock rose 31.3% to $1.86 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Yumanity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 44.6 million, which is 9904.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.2 million. Arcellx ACLX shares moved upwards by 19.86% to $15.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares, making up 101.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 19.86% to $15.69. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 106.3K shares, making up 101.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.7 million. Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares increased by 19.16% to $0.71. Trading volume for Plus Therapeutics's stock is 221.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 134.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.

shares increased by 19.16% to $0.71. Trading volume for Plus Therapeutics's stock is 221.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 134.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million. Babylon Holdings BBLN stock rose 17.67% to $1.36. Trading volume for Babylon Holdings's stock is 2.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 342.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $565.7 million.

stock rose 17.67% to $1.36. Trading volume for Babylon Holdings's stock is 2.9 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 342.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $565.7 million. Aspira Womens Health AWH shares rose 15.2% to $0.58. The current volume of 676.4K shares is 90.6% of Aspira Womens Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million.

shares rose 15.2% to $0.58. The current volume of 676.4K shares is 90.6% of Aspira Womens Health's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.2 million. Sesen Bio SESN stock increased by 14.42% to $0.65. As of 13:30 EST, Sesen Bio's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 107.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $129.4 million.

Losers

Owlet OWLT shares declined by 39.1% to $3.17 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 498.3% of Owlet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $360.2 million.

shares declined by 39.1% to $3.17 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 498.3% of Owlet's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $360.2 million. Nutex Health NUTX stock fell 30.02% to $6.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 114.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

stock fell 30.02% to $6.5. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 114.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. Pear Therapeutics PEAR shares fell 28.35% to $3.11. Pear Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 414.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.4 million.

shares fell 28.35% to $3.11. Pear Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 414.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $429.4 million. GreenLight Biosciences GRNA stock fell 27.42% to $5.87. The current volume of 542.0K shares is 186.4% of GreenLight Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $722.5 million.

stock fell 27.42% to $5.87. The current volume of 542.0K shares is 186.4% of GreenLight Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $722.5 million. Celularity CELU shares declined by 26.62% to $7.96. The current volume of 699.8K shares is 203.3% of Celularity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

shares declined by 26.62% to $7.96. The current volume of 699.8K shares is 203.3% of Celularity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. Humacyte HUMA stock decreased by 24.84% to $4.6. As of 13:30 EST, Humacyte's stock is trading at a volume of 715.2K, which is 182.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $473.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.