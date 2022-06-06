Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth EHTH shares increased by 8.52% to $11.46 during Monday's regular session. eHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 288.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 40.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.2 million.

GoHealth GOCO stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $0.77. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 875.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 27.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.

Waterdrop WDH shares increased by 3.33% to $1.24. Waterdrop's stock is trading at a volume of 63.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $487.7 million.

Prudential PUK stock moved upwards by 3.32% to $26.76. The current volume of 323.7K shares is 49.3% of Prudential's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 billion.

Ambac Financial Group AMBC stock increased by 3.29% to $11.28. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 160.5K shares, making up 15.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $505.7 million.

Losers

Hagerty HGTY shares fell 9.87% to $10.42 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 127.1K shares is 46.2% of Hagerty's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $881.4 million.

Maiden Hldgs MHLD shares fell 3.48% to $2.22. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 216.4K shares, making up 124.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.4 million.

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock fell 2.52% to $1.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.1 million, which is 49.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $769.7 million.

Global Indemnity Group GBLI stock declined by 2.45% to $26.34. The current volume of 3.0K shares is 26.0% of Global Indemnity Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $381.3 million.

Metromile MILE shares fell 1.93% to $1.02. The current volume of 596.9K shares is 58.8% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.0 million.

FG Financial Gr FGF stock declined by 1.8% to $2.73. The current volume of 1.9K shares is 5.5% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

