9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Motorsport Games MSGM shares moved upwards by 14.1% to $0.8 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Spark Networks LOV stock rose 10.61% to $3.12. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 222.8K, which is 260.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.7 million.

CuriosityStream CURI shares increased by 10.52% to $1.68. Trading volume for CuriosityStream's stock is 313.8K as of 13:30 EST. This is 67.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.

Losers

Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock decreased by 15.2% to $0.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 632.7K, which is 24.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

AdTheorent Holding ADTH shares declined by 12.24% to $8.0. Trading volume for AdTheorent Holding's stock is 63.6K as of 13:30 EST. This is 26.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $685.5 million.

Digital Media Solns DMS stock declined by 9.5% to $1.43. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 69.5K, which is 204.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.0 million.

Roku ROKU shares fell 9.01% to $87.22. As of 13:30 EST, Roku's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million, which is 63.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.

Roblox RBLX stock decreased by 8.76% to $30.55. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 18.1 million, which is 65.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 billion.

EverQuote EVER shares fell 8.56% to $8.44. As of 13:30 EST, EverQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 107.3K, which is 37.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $264.8 million.

