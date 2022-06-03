ñol

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 2:10 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Energy Focus EFOI shares moved upwards by 42.2% to $1.58 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Energy Focus's stock is 68.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 11280.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
  • RCM Technologies RCMT shares rose 12.55% to $27.25. As of 13:30 EST, RCM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 537.9K, which is 263.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.1 million.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises USX stock moved upwards by 10.57% to $3.08. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 350.9K, which is 53.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.7 million.
  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock increased by 9.65% to $15.23. The company's market cap stands at $228.7 million.

Losers

  • Fast Radius FSRD shares decreased by 18.5% to $0.43 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 728.7K shares is 127.1% of Fast Radius's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares decreased by 16.02% to $0.84. As of 13:30 EST, TOMI Environmental Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 648.8K, which is 249.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • View VIEW shares declined by 9.36% to $1.41. View's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 78.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $304.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • BEST BEST stock decreased by 9.25% to $1.08. BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 307.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 16.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
  • BlackSky Technology BKSY stock decreased by 9.09% to $2.6. Trading volume for BlackSky Technology's stock is 4.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 67.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.5 million.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock decreased by 8.99% to $6.43. Hydrofarm Holdings Group's stock is trading at a volume of 169.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 30.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

