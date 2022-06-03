ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 3, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Energy Focus EFOI shares increased by 27.0% to $1.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • CEA Industries CEAD stock moved upwards by 9.64% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
  • RCM Technologies RCMT stock rose 6.56% to $25.8. The company's market cap stands at $261.4 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares increased by 6.32% to $4.37. The company's market cap stands at $436.1 million.
  • Redwire RDW shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $4.72. The company's market cap stands at $296.5 million.

Losers

  • FGI Industries FGI stock fell 10.9% to $2.05 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
  • Sigma Additive SASI shares declined by 7.92% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Fuel Tech FTEK shares fell 5.28% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.
  • Diana Shipping DSX shares fell 4.44% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $538.3 million.
  • Fluence Energy FLNC shares declined by 4.42% to $9.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.9 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares decreased by 3.7% to $8.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

