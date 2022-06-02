What's Going On With Baidu Shares Today?

Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading higher by 3.17% at $145.79. Strength is possibly due to hopes of a Shanghai reopening.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has otherwise weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in 2022. The IMF in April downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Baidu has a 52-week high of $209.17 and a 52-week low of $101.62.