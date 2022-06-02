ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Baidu Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
June 2, 2022 1:31 PM | 1 min read

Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading higher by 3.17% at $145.79. Strength is possibly due to hopes of a Shanghai reopening.

The COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai and other parts of China has otherwise weighed on the broader Chinese economy and Chinese stocks in 2022. The IMF in April downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions.

See Also: Why C3.Ai Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Baidu has a 52-week high of $209.17 and a 52-week low of $101.62.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas