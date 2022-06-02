ñol

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 8:25 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • Nextdoor Holdings KIND stock increased by 10.3% to $3.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Cinedigm CIDM shares increased by 8.52% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.6 million.
  • Creative Realities CREX shares increased by 6.81% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
  • comScore SCOR stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $187.7 million.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock increased by 4.45% to $5.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.9 million.

Losers

  • ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares fell 10.7% to $0.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • PropertyGuru Group PGRU stock fell 7.32% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $918.9 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares decreased by 5.63% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • Spark Networks LOV stock declined by 5.14% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
  • Lizhi LIZI shares declined by 5.13% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers