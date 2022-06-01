What's Going On With Affirm Holdings Stock Today?

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares are trading lower Wednesday amid a rise in yields. The 10-Year Treasury yield was hovering around 2.93% at press time.

Affirm shares are also seeing downward pressure amid overall market weakness surrounding continued Fed uncertainty. The Federal Reserve is in the midst of what is expected to be its most aggressive tightening cycle in more than 40 years as the central bank attempts to tame runaway inflation.

JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday expressed concerns about an impending quantitative tightening storm.

"You’d better brace yourself," Dimon said, noting that he's preparing JPMorgan for an economic "hurricane."

Stocks have bounced off the lows in recent weeks as investors look for signs that inflation may be easing, but the rally seemed to reverse course following Dimon's warning.

Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The platform comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions and a consumer-focused app.

See Also: Amazon Stock Continues To Surge: What's Going On?

AFRM Price Action: Affirm shares have traded between $13.64 and $176.65 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 13.9% at $24.56 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Affirm.