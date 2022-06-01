ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 1:44 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares moved upwards by 52.2% to $3.71 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 139.7 million shares is 490.4% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.
  • vTv Therapeutics VTVT shares moved upwards by 40.74% to $0.78. vTv Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 31.4 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 13816.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC stock increased by 30.7% to $1.49. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 883.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock rose 25.71% to $2.64. Evelo Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 256.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 84.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.6 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock increased by 24.22% to $2.01. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 874.5K, which is 226.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million.
  • Midatech Pharma MTP shares moved upwards by 17.36% to $0.74. Midatech Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 18201.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Losers

  • Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares fell 29.6% to $3.71 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Enochian BioSciences's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 937.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $196.1 million.
  • Bright Green BGXX stock declined by 23.82% to $3.87. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 70.8% of Bright Green's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $612.8 million.
  • Concert Pharma CNCE shares declined by 21.07% to $5.02. Concert Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 843.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.3 million.
  • Eliem Therapeutics ELYM shares declined by 19.85% to $3.07. Trading volume for Eliem Therapeutics's stock is 63.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.5 million.
  • Astria Therapeutics ATXS shares fell 18.11% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
  • Ikena Oncology IKNA stock fell 15.13% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 55.1K, which is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

