12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP shares moved upwards by 52.2% to $3.71 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 139.7 million shares is 490.4% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $69.5 million.

Losers

Enochian BioSciences ENOB shares fell 29.6% to $3.71 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Enochian BioSciences's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 937.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $196.1 million.

shares fell 18.11% to $3.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million. Ikena Oncology IKNA stock fell 15.13% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 55.1K, which is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.