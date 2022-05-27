ñol

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 3:27 PM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Carver Bancorp CARV stock moved upwards by 18.4% to $11.57 during Friday's regular session. Carver Bancorp's stock is trading at a volume of 249.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 154.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock increased by 17.25% to $0.91. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 72.6% of GoHealth's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million.
  • Upstart Hldgs UPST stock increased by 14.73% to $49.45. Upstart Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 9.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.
  • Broadway Financial BYFC shares increased by 14.07% to $1.75. Trading volume for Broadway Financial's stock is 1.0 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 740.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.7 million.
  • MoneyLion ML stock moved upwards by 12.01% to $1.73. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 677.4K shares, making up 52.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.5 million.

Losers

  • Dragon Victory Intl LYL stock declined by 9.4% to $0.87 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Peoples Financial Servs PFIS stock decreased by 8.34% to $48.36. The company's market cap stands at $346.8 million.
  • Atlantic American AAME stock decreased by 7.35% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD shares fell 7.29% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.6 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock declined by 6.83% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

