10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 27, 2022 3:27 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • SoundHound AI SOUN stock moved upwards by 21.2% to $7.9 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 453.1K shares, making up 14.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS shares rose 13.55% to $4.19. Akoustis Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 485.6K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 93.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $234.4 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS stock moved upwards by 13.17% to $0.83. The current volume of 397.6K shares is 59.6% of Cloopen Group Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.
  • Applied Blockchain APLD shares increased by 12.89% to $4.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 335.2K shares, making up 162.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $425.5 million.
  • Dell Technologies DELL stock rose 12.81% to $49.56. Trading volume for Dell Technologies's stock is 11.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 246.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Zscaler ZS shares moved upwards by 12.13% to $159.38. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 150.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Neonode NEON stock decreased by 12.2% to $6.28 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 208.8K, which is 399.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares declined by 7.48% to $5.35. BigBear.ai Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 218.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 24.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $675.2 million.
  • Exela Technologies XELAP stock fell 7.3% to $4.45.
  • Workday WDAY shares fell 7.06% to $156.28. Workday's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 329.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

