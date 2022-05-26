ñol

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 26, 2022 1:45 PM | 3 min read
Gainers

  • Apyx Medical APYX shares increased by 44.6% to $5.35 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Apyx Medical's stock is 19.6 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 12620.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.3 million.
  • Talkspace TALK shares increased by 36.79% to $1.45. As of 13:30 EST, Talkspace's stock is trading at a volume of 6.0 million, which is 926.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.9 million.
  • OpGen OPGN shares rose 25.82% to $0.47. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 415.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
  • Eargo EAR shares moved upwards by 25.66% to $1.33. As of 13:30 EST, Eargo's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million, which is 391.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Standard BioTools LAB shares moved upwards by 25.29% to $2.1. Standard BioTools's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 188.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH stock rose 24.88% to $0.53. Trading volume for Aspira Womens Health's stock is 842.7K as of 13:30 EST. This is 117.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.

Losers

  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock declined by 65.4% to $1.17 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 11.3 million shares is 1875.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP stock declined by 60.51% to $0.55. As of 13:30 EST, NRX Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million, which is 1762.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
  • Nurix Therapeutics NRIX stock declined by 22.87% to $7.86. As of 13:30 EST, Nurix Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 325.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $353.3 million.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI stock decreased by 15.97% to $0.43. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 203.0% of BIMI Intl Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Genocea Biosciences GNCA shares decreased by 14.14% to $0.08. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.9 million shares, making up 428.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO stock decreased by 13.9% to $0.44. Trading volume for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's stock is 174.9K as of 13:30 EST. This is 91.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

