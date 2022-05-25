9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ShiftPixy PIXY shares moved upwards by 22.5% to $0.41 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Velo3D VLD stock rose 6.94% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.7 million.

Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.7 million.

Globus Maritime GLBS shares rose 5.15% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.9 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares increased by 4.98% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Sidus Space SIDU stock increased by 4.89% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Losers

Fast Radius FSRD stock declined by 6.0% to $0.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $33.3 million.

JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 5.75% to $13.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.