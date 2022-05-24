Why Apple Shares Are Diving Following Snap's Warning

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 3.03% at $138.78. Shares of several companies in the broader technology space are trading lower amid a continued selloff in stocks. The sector is also under pressure following Snap Inc’s SNAP second-quarter warning.

Snap shares are trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing it expects to miss its previously-issued guidance… Read More

Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Apple has a 52-week high of $182.94 and a 52-week low of $123.13.