Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Trean Insurance Group TIG stock moved upwards by 6.24% to $6.96 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 111.9K, which is 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $352.7 million.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 1.72% to $0.94. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 15.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.

Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock increased by 1.49% to $2.03. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 85.6K, which is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million.

Hagerty HGTY shares rose 1.41% to $10.05. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 182.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $833.1 million.

Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP shares increased by 1.39% to $18.93. Trading volume for Selective Insurance Gr's stock is 2.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058 PRS shares rose 1.38% to $24.97. Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058's stock is trading at a volume of 21.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

Bright Health Gr BHG shares fell 8.42% to $1.79 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Trupanion TRUP stock fell 6.87% to $58.45. The current volume of 291.7K shares is 60.8% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 5.62% to $5.72. The current volume of 20.9K shares is 36.0% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.8 million.

Marpai MRAI stock decreased by 4.52% to $1.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.9K, which is 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.

SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 3.76% to $2.44. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 596.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $401.9 million.

Brighthouse Finl BHF stock decreased by 3.67% to $44.74. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.7K shares, making up 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

