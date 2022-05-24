QQQ
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 12:42 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Trean Insurance Group TIG stock moved upwards by 6.24% to $6.96 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Trean Insurance Group's stock is trading at a volume of 111.9K, which is 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $352.7 million.
  • Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 1.72% to $0.94. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 15.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 6.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
  • Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock increased by 1.49% to $2.03. As of 12:40 EST, Maiden Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 85.6K, which is 51.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million.
  • Hagerty HGTY shares rose 1.41% to $10.05. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 182.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $833.1 million.
  • Selective Insurance Gr SIGIP shares increased by 1.39% to $18.93. Trading volume for Selective Insurance Gr's stock is 2.4K as of 12:40 EST. This is 18.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058 PRS shares rose 1.38% to $24.97. Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058's stock is trading at a volume of 21.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 45.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Losers

  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares fell 8.42% to $1.79 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.2 million, which is 27.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Trupanion TRUP stock fell 6.87% to $58.45. The current volume of 291.7K shares is 60.8% of Trupanion's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 5.62% to $5.72. The current volume of 20.9K shares is 36.0% of Fanhua's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $304.8 million.
  • Marpai MRAI stock decreased by 4.52% to $1.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 15.9K, which is 21.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
  • SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 3.76% to $2.44. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 596.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $401.9 million.
  • Brighthouse Finl BHF stock decreased by 3.67% to $44.74. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.7K shares, making up 24.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

