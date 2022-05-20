QQQ
Why Ford Shares Are Diving Today

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 20, 2022 2:09 PM | 1 min read

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading lower by 4.59% at $12.26. An earlier report indicated the German court has banned the company from producing and selling cars inside German borders.

In an exclusive to Benzinga, a Ford spokesperson tells Benzinga the case in German court banning production and sale of Ford autos is "about licensing frameworks for wireless standard-essential patents." The Ford spokesperson also told Benzinga talks with German authorities related to production and sales ban are ongoing.

Ford is also trading lower by 23.93% over the trailing month as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected. Anticipation of further Fed policy tightening has also continued to weigh on stocks across sectors.

Ford manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands,

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $11.85.

