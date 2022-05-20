Why Roblox Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading lower by 12.58% at $30.03. Stocks have been highly volatile following the Federal Reserve’s recent 50 basis point rate hike, which has weighed on the Nasdaq heavily.

Roblox is also trading lower by 17.93% over the trailing month as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected. Anticipation of further Fed policy tightening has also continued to weigh on stocks across sectors.

Roblox operates an online video game platform.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $21.65.