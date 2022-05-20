12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Immix Biopharma IMMX shares increased by 52.1% to $2.48 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 88.9 million shares is 47830.9% of Immix Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.

Geovax Labs GOVX stock increased by 36.91% to $1.0. Trading volume for Geovax Labs's stock is 12.7 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1283.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

SIGA Technologies SIGA stock rose 29.88% to $11.24. As of 13:30 EST, SIGA Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 51.1 million, which is 6483.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.5 million.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR stock increased by 24.99% to $2.05. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 605.6K shares, making up 606.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD shares increased by 18.83% to $1.32. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 2.3 million, which is 3407.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.

Processa Pharma PCSA stock moved upwards by 17.11% to $2.63. The company's market cap stands at $41.7 million.

Losers

Athersys ATHX shares decreased by 65.0% to $0.26 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Athersys's stock is 38.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1306.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.2 million.

Evofem Biosciences EVFM stock fell 62.24% to $0.42. Evofem Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 537.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Creative Medical Tech CELZ stock decreased by 27.46% to $1.11. Trading volume for Creative Medical Tech's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 25.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

Endo International ENDP shares decreased by 25.57% to $0.43. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.1 million shares, making up 215.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.1 million.

TG Therapeutics TGTX stock decreased by 19.96% to $4.83. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 107.6% of TG Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.3 million.

NeuroMetrix NURO shares decreased by 19.82% to $4.41. As of 13:30 EST, NeuroMetrix's stock is trading at a volume of 7.9 million, which is 571.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

