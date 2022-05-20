Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of semiconductor companies, including NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, are trading lower in sympathy with Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financials results and issued third-quarter financial guidance below analyst estimates.

Applied Materials said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $6.25 billion, which came in below the $6.37-billion estimate. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share… Read More

Nvidia is a top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $135.43.