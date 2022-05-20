12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Exicure XCUR shares rose 24.8% to $0.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

Athersys ATHX shares fell 45.7% to $0.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $106.0 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares fell 7.56% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.5 million. PolarityTE PTE shares fell 5.6% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.