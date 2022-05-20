QQQ
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 20, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Exicure XCUR shares rose 24.8% to $0.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • MDxHealth MDXH stock increased by 19.97% to $9.12. The company's market cap stands at $142.2 million.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR stock increased by 12.84% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Covetrus CVET stock rose 11.54% to $20.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares increased by 10.66% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $110.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Trevena TRVN shares rose 9.93% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.6 million.

Losers

  • Athersys ATHX shares fell 45.7% to $0.41 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $106.0 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences EVFM shares declined by 44.06% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Ocuphire Pharma OCUP shares decreased by 8.34% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.
  • First Wave BioPharma FWBI stock fell 7.78% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares fell 7.56% to $4.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $445.5 million.
  • PolarityTE PTE shares fell 5.6% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

