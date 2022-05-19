12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SAI.TECH Global SAI shares rose 5.9% to $6.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million.

shares rose 5.9% to $6.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.4 million. SoundHound AI SOUN shares moved upwards by 5.78% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 5.78% to $5.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Riskified RSKD shares rose 5.67% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $887.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

shares rose 5.67% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $887.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. LightPath Technologies LPTH stock moved upwards by 5.64% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 5.64% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million. Aurora Mobile JG shares increased by 5.22% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million.

shares increased by 5.22% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.5 million. Splunk SPLK shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $100.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 billion.

Losers

Cisco Systems CSCO shares declined by 11.1% to $43.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $178.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 11.1% to $43.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $178.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. GreenBox POS GBOX shares declined by 10.27% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares declined by 10.27% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $84.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Paya Holdings PAYA stock fell 9.43% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.3 million.

stock fell 9.43% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.3 million. Appian APPN shares declined by 7.5% to $45.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.

shares declined by 7.5% to $45.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. Ouster OUST shares fell 6.89% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.4 million.

shares fell 6.89% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.4 million. Borqs Technologies BRQS stock declined by 6.54% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.