12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 6:19 PM | 3 min read

Gainers

  • ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA shares rose 19.6% to $0.23 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 1.6 million shares come close, making up 62.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Renalytix RNLX shares increased by 12.5% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $168.2 million.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares increased by 8.16% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock moved upwards by 7.57% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OpGen OPGN stock moved upwards by 6.62% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Akanda AKAN stock rose 6.54% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.9 million.

Losers

  • Doximity DOCS stock declined by 17.0% to $28.02 during Tuesday's after-market session. Doximity's trading volume hit 3.2 million shares by close, accounting for 158.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Exicure XCUR shares declined by 6.37% to $0.12. At the close, Exicure's trading volume reached 250.5K shares. This is 2.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Unity Biotechnology UBX shares decreased by 5.89% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares decreased by 5.02% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Palisade Bio PALI shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.51. Palisade Bio's trading volume hit 79.9K shares by close, accounting for 4.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC shares declined by 5.0% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

