12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

QualTek Services QTEK stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $2.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Renovare Environmental RENO shares declined by 8.0% to $0.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

Terran Orbital LLAP stock decreased by 4.87% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Applied UV AUVI shares decreased by 3.85% to $1.25. Applied UV's trading volume hit 4.2 million shares by close, accounting for 2943.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.