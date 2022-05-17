QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2022 6:19 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • QualTek Services QTEK stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $2.11 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • ESS Tech GWH stock rose 6.52% to $5.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $897.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 5.55% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 4.99% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock moved upwards by 4.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • HyreCar HYRE shares moved upwards by 4.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Renovare Environmental RENO shares declined by 8.0% to $0.22 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares declined by 7.52% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $319.1 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares fell 5.92% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million.
  • View VIEW stock decreased by 5.52% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $139.1 million.
  • Terran Orbital LLAP stock decreased by 4.87% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $590.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Applied UV AUVI shares decreased by 3.85% to $1.25. Applied UV's trading volume hit 4.2 million shares by close, accounting for 2943.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMMovers