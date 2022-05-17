What's Going On With Target Shares Today?

Target Corp TGT shares are trading lower Tuesday, possibly in sympathy with Walmart Inc WMT, which reported worse-than-expected earnings results and cut guidance.

Walmart said first-quarter revenue increased 2.4% year-over-year to $141.6 billion, which beat the $138.88-billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. However, the company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, which missed the estimate of $1.48 per share.

Walmart also cut its second-quarter earnings guidance from a low to mid single-digit range. The company said it now expects earnings to be "flat to up slightly."

Target is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday.

See Also: 24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

TGT Price Action: Target has traded between $184 and $268.98 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.62% at $213.50 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Target.