12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 1:58 PM | 4 min read

 

Gainers

  • Harpoon Therapeutics HARP shares increased by 38.0% to $2.76 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 325.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares increased by 37.65% to $0.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.9 million shares, making up 2339.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH stock moved upwards by 33.89% to $0.6. Trading volume for Aspira Womens Health's stock is 12.3 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 2593.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Pulse Biosciences PLSE shares rose 31.17% to $2.23. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 352.6K shares, making up 145.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP shares moved upwards by 24.94% to $0.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 132.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares increased by 22.41% to $3.44. Trading volume for ORIC Pharmaceuticals's stock is 512.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 78.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.

Losers

  • Chimerix CMRX stock fell 62.0% to $1.61 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 28.5 million shares is 2488.5% of Chimerix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Predictive Oncology POAI shares decreased by 43.01% to $0.4. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 7.5 million, which is 2453.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Eliem Therapeutics ELYM stock decreased by 27.96% to $3.17. As of 13:30 EST, Eliem Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 235.1K, which is 125.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Lucira Health LHDX stock decreased by 22.09% to $2.07. Lucira Health's stock is trading at a volume of 380.2K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 390.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock decreased by 18.38% to $4.62. As of 13:30 EST, Blue Water Vaccines's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 58.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Valneva VALN stock fell 17.87% to $20.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

