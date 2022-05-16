12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

shares increased by 38.0% to $2.76 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 325.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.3 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares increased by 37.65% to $0.29. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.9 million shares, making up 2339.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

shares moved upwards by 24.94% to $0.48. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 132.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares increased by 22.41% to $3.44. Trading volume for ORIC Pharmaceuticals's stock is 512.2K as of 13:30 EST. This is 78.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.8 million.

Losers

Chimerix CMRX stock fell 62.0% to $1.61 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 28.5 million shares is 2488.5% of Chimerix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

stock decreased by 18.38% to $4.62. As of 13:30 EST, Blue Water Vaccines's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 58.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Valneva VALN stock fell 17.87% to $20.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

