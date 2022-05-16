QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2022 12:42 PM | 3 min read

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • Marpai MRAI shares rose 9.24% to $1.02 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.5K shares, making up 22.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Unico American UNAM stock rose 6.59% to $2.1. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 7.3% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $1.69. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 71.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $952.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Conifer Holdings CNFR stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.6K, which is 26.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares rose 3.5% to $8.85. The current volume of 180.7K shares is 17.5% of Ambac Financial Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • FG Financial Gr FGF stock rose 3.14% to $2.95. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

Losers

  • Root ROOT shares fell 8.89% to $1.24 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 32.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million.
  • GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 5.97% to $0.67. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 513.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • SelectQuote SLQT shares fell 4.36% to $2.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 953.8K shares, making up 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.0 million.
  • eHealth EHTH stock decreased by 4.34% to $11.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 221.2K, which is 27.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.4 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 4.1% to $49.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 83.9K, which is 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Metromile MILE shares declined by 3.97% to $0.96. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 500.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-IMMoversTrading Ideas