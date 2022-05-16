Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Marpai MRAI shares rose 9.24% to $1.02 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.5K shares, making up 22.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares rose 9.24% to $1.02 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 19.5K shares, making up 22.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Unico American UNAM stock rose 6.59% to $2.1. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 7.3% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

stock rose 6.59% to $2.1. The current volume of 1.0K shares is 7.3% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. Hippo Holdings HIPO stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $1.69. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 71.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $952.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 4.32% to $1.69. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 71.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $952.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Conifer Holdings CNFR stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.6K, which is 26.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.6K, which is 26.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Ambac Financial Group AMBC shares rose 3.5% to $8.85. The current volume of 180.7K shares is 17.5% of Ambac Financial Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

shares rose 3.5% to $8.85. The current volume of 180.7K shares is 17.5% of Ambac Financial Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago. FG Financial Gr FGF stock rose 3.14% to $2.95. FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 10.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.

Losers

Root ROOT shares fell 8.89% to $1.24 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 32.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million.

shares fell 8.89% to $1.24 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 32.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million. GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 5.97% to $0.67. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 513.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock declined by 5.97% to $0.67. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 513.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 14.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. SelectQuote SLQT shares fell 4.36% to $2.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 953.8K shares, making up 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.0 million.

shares fell 4.36% to $2.96. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 953.8K shares, making up 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.0 million. eHealth EHTH stock decreased by 4.34% to $11.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 221.2K, which is 27.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.4 million.

stock decreased by 4.34% to $11.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 221.2K, which is 27.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $309.4 million. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock decreased by 4.1% to $49.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 83.9K, which is 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

stock decreased by 4.1% to $49.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 83.9K, which is 36.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Metromile MILE shares declined by 3.97% to $0.96. Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 500.6K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 46.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.