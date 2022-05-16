12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Spirit Airlines SAVE shares increased by 14.5% to $19.45 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Energy Focus EFOI stock moved upwards by 14.24% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Greenland Technologies GTEC stock moved upwards by 12.31% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Mantech Intl MANT stock rose 10.99% to $90.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.

Orbital Energy Group OEG stock moved upwards by 10.93% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Armstrong Flooring AFI shares moved upwards by 10.76% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Losers

View VIEW stock decreased by 9.2% to $0.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $128.0 million.

Singularity Future SGLY shares decreased by 5.95% to $4.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.3 million.

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY shares fell 4.82% to $79.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

TD Hldgs GLG stock declined by 4.67% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock fell 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.0 million.

Fluence Energy FLNC shares decreased by 4.11% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

