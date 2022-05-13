QQQ
Will Snap Reverse Course Or Print Its Next Lower High?

by Melanie Schaffer, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 2:05 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Snap has a 52-week high of $83.34 and a 52-week low of $20.95.

Snap, Inc SNAP was shooting up about 7% higher at one point on Friday, in tandem with the S&P 500, which was trading higher by 2%.

The bounce came as a relief for traders and investors of Snapchat’s parent company, as the stock has been heavily beaten down for months, plunging 74% from its Sept. 24, 2021 all-time high of $83.34 to reach a 52-week low of $29.95 on Thursday.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The Snap Chart: Snap has been trading in a steep and fairly consistent downtrend since April 5, declining about 40% since that date. Snap’s most recent lower high was printed on May 4 and $30.19 and the most recent lower low was formed at Thursday’s low-of-day.

  • If Snap is going to reverse course into an uptrend, traders and investors can watch for the stock to print a reversal candlestick, such as a doji or hammer candlestick, above the most recent lower low, otherwise Friday’s price action could become the next lower high in the downtrend.
  • Technical traders may have anticipated the bounce would come because, on Thursday, Snap’s relative strength index dipped to about 27%. When a stock’s RSI falls below the 30% level it becomes oversold, which can be a buy signal for technical traders.
  • If Snap closes the trading session near its high-of-day price, the stock will print a bullish kicker candlestick pattern, which could indicate higher prices will come on Monday. If the stock closes the trading day with a long upper wick, it will print a shooting start candlestick, which could indicate lower prices are in the cards.
  • Snap has resistance above at $24.92 and $28.17 and support below at $22.33 and at the 52-week low.

snap_may_13.png

See Also: You Won't Get Your Hands On Snap's Pixy Drones So Easy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: MoversTrading Ideas