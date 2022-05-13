QQQ
Why Affirm Shares Are Rising

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 13, 2022 11:54 AM | 1 min read

Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM shares are trading higher by 22.24% at $22.05. The company Thursday reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results.

Affirm reported quarterly losses of 19 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 52 cents by 64.81 percent. The company also reported quarterly sales of $354.76 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $344.03 million by 3%. This is a 54% increase over sales of $230.66 million in the same period last year.

Affirm sees fourth-quarter sales as low as $345 million or as high as $355 million, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $352 million. The company also sees FY22 sales as low as $1.33 billion or as high as $1.34 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

Affirm offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Affirm has a 52-week high of $176.65 and a 52-week low of $13.64.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

