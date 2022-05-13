QQQ
10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 8:12 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Qutoutiao QTT stock moved upwards by 33.3% to $0.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares moved upwards by 12.04% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
  • Stran & Co STRN shares rose 10.59% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares increased by 9.34% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
  • CuriosityStream CURI stock rose 8.6% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Twitter TWTR shares declined by 10.1% to $40.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 billion.
  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares declined by 9.4% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Redbox Entertainment RDBX shares fell 8.59% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock fell 3.27% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Pearson PSO stock fell 2.91% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

