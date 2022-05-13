10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Qutoutiao QTT stock moved upwards by 33.3% to $0.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.

Losers

Twitter TWTR shares declined by 10.1% to $40.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 billion.

stock fell 3.27% to $5.04. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Pearson PSO stock fell 2.91% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 billion.

