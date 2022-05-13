10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

My Size MYSZ stock rose 79.9% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

stock rose 79.9% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Affirm Holdings AFRM stock moved upwards by 39.68% to $25.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

stock moved upwards by 39.68% to $25.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by 23.99% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 23.99% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Indie Semiconductor INDI shares moved upwards by 14.81% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $725.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 14.81% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $725.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. MicroStrategy MSTR shares increased by 14.49% to $196.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

shares increased by 14.49% to $196.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. Toast TOST stock moved upwards by 12.8% to $16.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

New Relic NEWR stock decreased by 12.2% to $41.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 12.2% to $41.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Casa Systems CASA shares declined by 6.5% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.0 million.

shares declined by 6.5% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.0 million. CLPS CLPS stock decreased by 5.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.

stock decreased by 5.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million. SeaChange International SEAC shares decreased by 4.02% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.