QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 8:13 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • My Size MYSZ stock rose 79.9% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Affirm Holdings AFRM stock moved upwards by 39.68% to $25.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Oblong OBLG stock moved upwards by 23.99% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Indie Semiconductor INDI shares moved upwards by 14.81% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $725.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR shares increased by 14.49% to $196.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Toast TOST stock moved upwards by 12.8% to $16.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • New Relic NEWR stock decreased by 12.2% to $41.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Casa Systems CASA shares declined by 6.5% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.0 million.
  • CLPS CLPS stock decreased by 5.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
  • SeaChange International SEAC shares decreased by 4.02% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers