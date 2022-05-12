QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 8:08 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Allena Pharma ALNA stock increased by 94.9% to $0.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO stock rose 49.92% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock increased by 31.18% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Landos Biopharma LABP shares increased by 26.97% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • Precision BioSciences DTIL shares increased by 21.21% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Cullinan Oncology CGEM shares rose 18.46% to $8.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.8 million.

Losers

  • iSpecimen ISPC stock decreased by 35.1% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Eargo EAR shares declined by 32.36% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech EVAX stock decreased by 18.85% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI stock decreased by 18.7% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares fell 16.67% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Sharps Compliance SMED stock declined by 12.7% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

