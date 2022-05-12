12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Allena Pharma ALNA stock increased by 94.9% to $0.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

Losers

iSpecimen ISPC stock decreased by 35.1% to $1.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

shares fell 16.67% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Sharps Compliance SMED stock declined by 12.7% to $3.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.