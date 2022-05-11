Why Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, are trading lower amid continued volatility as investors digest the latest U.S. inflation data, which came in higher-than-expected.

The headline CPI rose 8.3% in April, down slightly from 8.5% in March but above economist estimates of 8.1%. Prior to 2022, the CPI hadn't risen 8.3% in any month since 1982... Read More

Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Nvidia has a 52-week high of $346.47 and a 52-week low of $134.59.