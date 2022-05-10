QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Roblox Shares Today?

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor
May 10, 2022 3:25 PM | 1 min read

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading lower by 4.82% at $23.42. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Roblox is expected to report an EPS loss of 22 cents on revenue of $639.46 million. The company last quarter missed both EPS estimates and revenue estimates by 78.57% and 25.48% respectively.

See Also: Why Plug Power Stock Is Trading Lower

Roblox operates an online video game platform.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $21.65.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas