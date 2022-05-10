What's Going On With Roblox Shares Today?

Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading lower by 4.82% at $23.42. Traders and investors are watching for the company’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session.
According to analyst consensus estimates, Roblox is expected to report an EPS loss of 22 cents on revenue of $639.46 million. The company last quarter missed both EPS estimates and revenue estimates by 78.57% and 25.48% respectively.
Roblox operates an online video game platform.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Roblox has a 52-week high of $141.60 and a 52-week low of $21.65.
