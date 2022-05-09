Markets Sell Off Following Last Week's Federal Reserve Decision

U.S. indices fell sharply again Monday as stocks continued to sell off following last week’s Fed rate hike decision. A gain in Treasury yields has also weighed on technology and growth stocks.

The Nasdaq composite finished lower Monday by 4.29% to 11,623; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ lost 3.91% to $297.15.

The S&P 500 traded lower by 3.2% to 3,991; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY lost 3.2% to $398.17.

The Dow Jones composite finished lower by 1.99% to 32,245; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA finished lower by 1.97% at $322.60.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

3M Co MMM, Amgen, Inc. AMGN and Walmart Inc WMT were among the only gainers for the DIA Monday.

Boeing Co BA, Chevron Corporation CVX and Visa Inc V were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

When we enter a period of economic uncertainty, the phrase "recession-proof stocks" is tossed about, but really the only certainty is that recession-proof stocks do not exist… Read More

One of the biggest upset stories in sports happened over the weekend, and it wasn’t from one of the four major North American sports. Here’s a publicly traded company that could stand to benefit… Read More

Hindenburg said there are several factors that suggest Musk is not getting the value for Twitter Inc TWTR that he was on April 14 when he announced his offer… Read More