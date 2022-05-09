10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ServiceSource Intl SREV stock moved upwards by 37.2% to $1.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $139.9 million.

Losers

Core Scientific CORZ stock declined by 10.1% to $4.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.