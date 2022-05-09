QQQ
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 8:17 AM | 1 min read

 

Gainers

  • ServiceSource Intl SREV stock moved upwards by 37.2% to $1.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $139.9 million.
  • Akerna KERN stock rose 4.83% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs ALJJ shares increased by 4.6% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $106.0 million.
  • Paysafe PSFE shares moved upwards by 3.28% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

Losers

  • Core Scientific CORZ stock declined by 10.1% to $4.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 9.64% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • EMCORE EMKR shares declined by 8.93% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $110.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 8.76% to $6.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.0 million.
  • MicroStrategy MSTR stock declined by 8.35% to $269.69. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • GitLab GTLB shares fell 7.84% to $39.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

