12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Muscle Maker GRIL stock increased by 6.8% to $0.47 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEP shares increased by 5.46% to $67.5.
- Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ stock rose 4.98% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares rose 4.15% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 4.06% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
Losers
- Worksport WKSP shares declined by 6.2% to $2.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
- Golden Entertainment GDEN shares fell 4.99% to $43.8. This security traded at a volume of 144.5K shares come close, making up 33.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- 2U TWOU stock declined by 4.72% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $762.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Brinker International EAT shares fell 4.48% to $33.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Arcimoto FUV shares decreased by 3.93% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.
- Molecular Data MKD shares fell 3.58% to $0.11. At the close, Molecular Data's trading volume reached 417.8K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
