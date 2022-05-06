QQQ
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 5:34 PM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Muscle Maker GRIL stock increased by 6.8% to $0.47 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • Qurate Retail QRTEP shares increased by 5.46% to $67.5.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
  • Boqii Holding BQ stock rose 4.98% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW shares rose 4.15% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares increased by 4.06% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.

Losers

  • Worksport WKSP shares declined by 6.2% to $2.25 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.1 million.
  • Golden Entertainment GDEN shares fell 4.99% to $43.8. This security traded at a volume of 144.5K shares come close, making up 33.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • 2U TWOU stock declined by 4.72% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $762.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Brinker International EAT shares fell 4.48% to $33.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Arcimoto FUV shares decreased by 3.93% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.
  • Molecular Data MKD shares fell 3.58% to $0.11. At the close, Molecular Data's trading volume reached 417.8K shares. This is 3.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

