12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cemtrex CETXP stock increased by 13.6% to $2.25 during Friday's pre-market session.

Quantum Computing QUBT stock rose 13.05% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares rose 8.97% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.

Avalara AVLR shares rose 7.9% to $75.51. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN shares increased by 6.05% to $15.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Block SQ shares rose 5.21% to $100.53. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Bill.com Holdings BILL shares declined by 17.6% to $125.48 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Sonim Technologies SONM shares decreased by 16.1% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

Cloudflare NET stock fell 11.78% to $68.65. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Confluent CFLT stock decreased by 10.77% to $25.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

T Stamp IDAI stock declined by 9.73% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.0 million.

GreenBox POS GBOX stock decreased by 7.81% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.