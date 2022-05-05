12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Vinco Ventures BBIG shares increased by 33.9% to $3.44 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Vinco Ventures's trading volume reached 3.9 million shares. This is 17.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $646.9 million.

Funko FNKO shares increased by 25.65% to $21.01. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 243.4K shares, which is 49.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $857.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

DoorDash DASH shares rose 8.73% to $79.54. This security traded at a volume of 1.7 million shares come close, making up 30.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

MercadoLibre MELI shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $980.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Koss KOSS stock rose 6.21% to $6.84. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY shares rose 4.99% to $46.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.

Losers

Frontdoor FTDR shares fell 26.4% to $22.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Leslies LESL stock declined by 12.74% to $16.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Harbor Custom Dev HCDI stock decreased by 5.0% to $2.85. This security traded at a volume of 207.0K shares come close, making up 19.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.

MOGU MOGU stock fell 4.67% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

Peloton Interactive PTON shares declined by 4.41% to $16.26. This security traded at a volume of 573.7K shares come close, making up 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion.

Express EXPR stock fell 3.74% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.2 million.

