12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock increased by 44.5% to $3.13 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Better Therapeutics's stock is 89.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3812.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.

stock increased by 44.5% to $3.13 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Better Therapeutics's stock is 89.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 3812.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million. Kiromic BioPharma KRBP shares increased by 27.5% to $0.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 553.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

shares increased by 27.5% to $0.7. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 553.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT stock rose 21.68% to $19.7. The current volume of 12.0 million shares is 1589.5% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $584.9 million.

stock rose 21.68% to $19.7. The current volume of 12.0 million shares is 1589.5% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $584.9 million. Axogen AXGN stock increased by 15.61% to $9.55. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 476.1% of Axogen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $400.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock increased by 15.61% to $9.55. The current volume of 1.4 million shares is 476.1% of Axogen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $400.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Ikena Oncology IKNA stock increased by 14.41% to $4.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 84.4K, which is 50.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.2 million.

stock increased by 14.41% to $4.37. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 84.4K, which is 50.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.2 million. Sesen Bio SESN stock moved upwards by 11.48% to $0.58. Trading volume for Sesen Bio's stock is 9.4 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 302.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.

Losers

AIkido Pharma AIKI shares declined by 25.9% to $0.34 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 341.8% of AIkido Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

shares declined by 25.9% to $0.34 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 341.8% of AIkido Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million. Macrogenics MGNX stock fell 19.26% to $5.2. Macrogenics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 161.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock fell 19.26% to $5.2. Macrogenics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 161.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $318.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. Voyager Therapeutics VYGR stock declined by 19.14% to $6.89. Trading volume for Voyager Therapeutics's stock is 501.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 61.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock declined by 19.14% to $6.89. Trading volume for Voyager Therapeutics's stock is 501.1K as of 13:30 EST. This is 61.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Vaxxinity VAXX shares decreased by 18.05% to $5.36. Trading volume for Vaxxinity's stock is 474.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.5 million.

shares decreased by 18.05% to $5.36. Trading volume for Vaxxinity's stock is 474.4K as of 13:30 EST. This is 60.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.5 million. Baudax Bio BXRX stock fell 17.25% to $1.44. The current volume of 250.9K shares is 38.0% of Baudax Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock fell 17.25% to $1.44. The current volume of 250.9K shares is 38.0% of Baudax Bio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Vigil Neuroscience VIGL shares decreased by 16.51% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $97.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.