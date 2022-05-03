12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares rose 50.7% to $4.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Belite Bio BLTE shares rose 13.97% to $10.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.6 million.

Graphite Bio GRPH shares rose 9.22% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $254.0 million.

Forte Biosciences FBRX stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.

Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares increased by 8.58% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $115.5 million.

Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares rose 7.91% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

Losers

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares declined by 51.1% to $2.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.

Better Therapeutics BTTX stock decreased by 16.92% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.

Vaxxinity VAXX shares fell 9.95% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.1 million.

Genprex GNPX stock declined by 9.41% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.

Surgalign Holdings SRGA stock declined by 8.34% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.

Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT stock declined by 6.88% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million.

