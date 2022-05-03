QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 8:17 AM | 2 min read

 

Gainers

  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares rose 50.7% to $4.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • Belite Bio BLTE shares rose 13.97% to $10.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.6 million.
  • Graphite Bio GRPH shares rose 9.22% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $254.0 million.
  • Forte Biosciences FBRX stock moved upwards by 8.69% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
  • Alaunos Therapeutics TCRT shares increased by 8.58% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $115.5 million.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares rose 7.91% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

Losers

  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares declined by 51.1% to $2.49 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $81.5 million.
  • Better Therapeutics BTTX stock decreased by 16.92% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
  • Vaxxinity VAXX shares fell 9.95% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $775.1 million.
  • Genprex GNPX stock declined by 9.41% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million.
  • Surgalign Holdings SRGA stock declined by 8.34% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics CKPT stock declined by 6.88% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $110.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-TFMTop GainersPre-Market OutlookMarketsMovers