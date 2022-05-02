QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 2, 2022 3:18 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • SOS SOS shares increased by 52.4% to $0.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for SOS's stock is 86.8 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 984.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.5 million.
  • Griffon GFF shares rose 14.85% to $21.49. Trading volume for Griffon's stock is 850.0K as of 13:30 EST. This is 238.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares rose 7.97% to $7.72. As of 13:30 EST, Nuvve Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 237.1K, which is 121.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.2 million.
  • Civeo CVEO stock moved upwards by 7.9% to $28.05. Civeo's stock is trading at a volume of 70.0K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 245.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $397.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • FreightCar America RAIL shares moved upwards by 7.18% to $5.52. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 191.2K, which is 86.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.
  • Sentage Holdings SNTG shares moved upwards by 7.14% to $0.75. The current volume of 66.1K shares is 14.3% of Sentage Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Losers

  • Armstrong Flooring AFI shares fell 73.8% to $0.43 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.5 million, which is 5504.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock declined by 11.12% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • JELD-WEN Holding JELD stock declined by 11.09% to $18.49. JELD-WEN Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 193.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Vivakor VIVK stock fell 10.87% to $2.3. Vivakor's stock is trading at a volume of 339.8K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 22.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
  • Azul AZUL stock declined by 10.51% to $11.97. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 67.9% of Azul's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Spirit Airlines SAVE shares decreased by 9.41% to $21.39. Spirit Airlines's stock is trading at a volume of 6.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 123.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

