10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Esports Entertainment GMBL shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.59 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock moved upwards by 7.14% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.

Six Flags Entertainment SIX shares rose 6.49% to $40.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

Arcimoto FUV shares rose 6.24% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $136.4 million.

Losers

ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock fell 9.6% to $1.13 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.

Skillful Craftsman EDTK stock decreased by 6.98% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Dogness (Intl) DOGZ shares declined by 5.81% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $156.0 million.

Leju Hldgs LEJU shares declined by 5.25% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million.

Beazer Homes USA BZH shares declined by 4.51% to $14.4. The company's market cap stands at $453.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Cazoo Gr CZOO stock declined by 3.56% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

