12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Troika Media Group TRKA shares rose 8.5% to $0.51 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

LiveOne LVO shares increased by 5.88% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.

Wejo Gr WEJO shares increased by 4.91% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $283.0 million.

comScore SCOR shares rose 4.45% to $2.11. The company's market cap stands at $190.8 million.

Motorsport Games MSGM shares rose 4.27% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

System1 SST stock moved upwards by 4.27% to $13.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.

Losers

Blue Hat Interactive BHAT shares declined by 7.4% to $0.29 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, Blue Hat Interactive's trading volume reached 181.0K shares. This is 36.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

Redbox Entertainment RDBX stock fell 3.85% to $5.75. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 2.9 million shares, which is 82.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.

Baosheng Media Group Hldg BAOS stock decreased by 3.78% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares fell 3.57% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

VEON VEON shares fell 3.05% to $0.66. At the close, VEON's trading volume reached 577.4K shares. This is 1.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

PropertyGuru Group PGRU stock fell 2.73% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

