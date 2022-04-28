QQQ
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 3:18 PM | 3 min read

 

Gainers

  • Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock increased by 47.2% to $9.89 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Swvl Hldgs's stock is 23.5 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 1169.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • RCM Technologies RCMT stock moved upwards by 34.8% to $15.88. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 1587.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $160.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Pitney Bowes PBI shares increased by 23.43% to $5.32. Pitney Bowes's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 273.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Archer Aviation ACHR shares rose 20.36% to $4.45. Trading volume for Archer Aviation's stock is 4.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 211.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • VSE VSEC shares increased by 17.84% to $46.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $595.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • LSI Industries LYTS stock increased by 17.09% to $6.85. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 221.8K shares, making up 327.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock declined by 21.5% to $4.02 during Thursday's regular session. JE Cleantech Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 101.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.
  • Sigma Labs SGLB stock fell 13.46% to $1.3. Sigma Labs's stock is trading at a volume of 124.9K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 221.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Vivakor VIVK shares decreased by 12.88% to $3.18. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 135.2% of Vivakor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
  • Expion360 XPON shares fell 12.13% to $3.55. Expion360's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 378.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
  • SES AI SES stock fell 10.94% to $6.56. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 474.2K shares, making up 55.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Stericycle SRCL stock fell 9.5% to $51.0. Trading volume for Stericycle's stock is 1.1 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 231.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

